James White has tunnel vision.

Instead of dwelling on the disappointing end to the Patriots’ 2019 season, the veteran running back is looking ahead, as expressed in his latest Instagram which features the caption “Don’t keep count, just keep gettin it 🤐.” It’s a pretty run-of-the-mill offseason post for an athlete, but it prompted a noteworthy comment from an NFL superstar.

“Tell bill get that bread right 😂,” Melvin Gordon wrote.

Gordon’s comment can be interpreted in a few ways. On one hand, White’s contract is set to expire after the 2020 season, and Gordon just might be looking out for his former Wisconsin teammate. There’s also the off chance Gordon is making an indirect pitch to the Patriots, as he’ll officially become a free agent when the new NFL year opens in March and will be looking to cash in.

Either way, it’s almost that time of year when social media activity is read into at an exceedingly high level. So, buckle up.

