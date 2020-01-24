It seems to be a conversation that follows Michael Jordan wherever he goes, whether that be in the United States or beyond.

The NBA Hall of Famer and owner of the Charlotte Hornets spoke to the media before his Hornets played the Milwaukee Bucks in Paris Friday. Of course, Jordan was asked the unavoidable question — MJ or LeBron?

“We play in different eras,” Jordan said of LeBron James, via ESPN. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world.”

Jordan has previously said he doesn’t like the comparisons because he never had the chance to play against some of the players who came before him. He would likely think the same about those that have played after him.

“I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras and it’s going to continue to happen,” Jordan said, via ESPN. “I’m a fan of his (LeBron’s). I love watching him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to expand on very talented players.

“I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so over a period of time, but when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a stand-up measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He is a heck of a basketball player, without a doubt.”

MJ has clearly matured from his trash-talking days. An unfortunate development.

