Two of college football’s most prestigious programs will square off on New Year’s Day.
No. 14 Michigan will do battle with No. 13 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Crimson Tide enter the matchup coming off a narrow loss to Auburn in the Iron Bowl, while the Wolverines were drubbed by Ohio State in their latest tilt.
Wednesday will mark the first time Michigan and Alabama collide in a bowl game in two decades. A quarterback you might have heard of by the name of Tom Brady led the Maize and Blue to a thrilling victory in the 2000 Orange Bowl.
Here’s how to watch Michigan vs. Alabama online:
When: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images