Well, it finally happened: The Dallas Cowboys are moving on from Jason Garrett … at least we’re pretty sure that’s the case.

After a game of “Will they or won’t they?” that felt like it spanned eternity, the Cowboys’ did their best Michael Scott impression and finally put Jason Garrett out of his clapping misery.

So, now what?

For the first time in a decade, the Cowboys have to find a new head coach. The good news for Jerry Jones and friends? There’s no shortage of qualified head-coaching candidates. That being said, the latest odds indicate Dallas’ most likely move is to go the college route and pluck an unproven commodity from nearby Oklahoma.

BetOnline currently has Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as the betting favorite to get the highly coveted Cowboys coaching gig. Riley, who did wonders with Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray — both won the Heisman Trophy — would be called on to do the same with Dak Prescott.

Riley is the clear favorite, listed Sunday night as an even-odds choice by BetOnline.

Here are a few of the favorites (via Odds Shark):

Lincoln Riley: even

Josh McDaniels: +700

Mike McCarthy: +700

Urban Meyer: +700

Matt Rhule: +900

Robert Salah: +900

There are some real interesting names on that list, especially McDaniels. The New England Patriots offensive coordinator currently has three interviews lined up with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. McDaniels and the Patriots were bounced from the playoffs Saturday night, obviously earlier than they anticipated, and it’s worth wondering whether that will allow McDaniels to broaden his sights when it comes to landing another spot in the big chair.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, also part of that 7-to-1 group, reportedly interviewed with Dallas over the weekend as the Garrett mess was being settled (awkward). Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is also reportedly getting an interview. He’s currently 12-to-1 to get the job, per BetOnline.

