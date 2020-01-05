Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s hype video did not have the desired effect.

In fact, Brady’s latest social media production apparently did the exact opposite of what he intended it to do.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared a lion-themed video before his team’s wild-card matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The clip positioned Brady as the proverbial “lion” who remains the apex predator despite mounting opposition.

Well, after ending the Patriots’ season, Titans players, led by their head coach, made it clear that Brady’s video did not go over well in the locker room.

“They want the hyenas?” Vrabel shouted to his players after the game, a source told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. “They got the (bleeping) hyenas!”

Added Volin: “The players then broke out in unison in high-pitched hyena laughter.”

Titans players also referenced the video during postgame media availability.

(You can click here to watch a video in which you can hear Titans players talking about “hyenas.”)

In recent seasons, Bill Belichick seemingly has softened his hardline approach toward players talking about other teams and providing bulletin-board material. But, considering the effects Brady’s video and Kyle Van Noy’s words had on the Titans locker room, we might see Belichick revert to his old ways next season — assuming he stays in New England.

