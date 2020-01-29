The Red Sox look to rebound from a dismal 2019 season in which Boston finished 84-78 and missed the postseason a year after winning the World Series.

Pitching was a bit of a problem last season for the Sox. Chris Sale was shut down for the final two months with an elbow injury, while Rick Porcello never could quite get into a groove. Nathan Eovaldi also battled through injury, David Price wasn’t his normal self and also battled a wrist ailment and the fifth starter seemed to be a revolving door of relievers or players from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Eduardo Rodriguez was Boston’s best pitcher last year, amassing a 19-6 record.

But with Porcello now a member of the New York Mets, Martin Pérez signing a one-year deal with the Sox in December and a plethora of injuries to Boston’s starters, it’s worth questioning what the 2020 starting rotation will look like. MLB.com did just that and predicted what it would look like should the season begin right now.

Check it out:

1) Chris Sale

2) David Price

3) Eduardo Rodriguez

4) Nathan Eovaldi

5) Martin Pérez

So the only thing that’s really different is Pérez sliding into the fifth starter role. And if Sale, Price and Eovaldi bounce back, Rodriguez carries over his solid performances to this season and Pérez proves to be a reliable No. 5 guy, that lineup certainly could be a tough one.

But a lot can happen between now and Opening Day. And with Price’s name coming up in recent trade rumors, the rotation may look even more different.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images