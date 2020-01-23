It appears unlikely Brock Holt continues his career in Boston, but he might stick around in the American League East.

Holt remains a free agent with the start of spring training less than a month away. It was reported earlier in the week the Cincinnati Reds have a level of interest in the 31-year-old and it looks like the same can be said for the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, who reported the news Wednesday.

An everyday role probably is out of the question for Holt, but it’s easy to see the potential fit north of the border. The Blue Jays feature one of baseball’s most exciting young infields with the likes of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Holt could serve as a mentor for these up-and-comers while taking on a utility role.

Holt is coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season, his seventh with the Red Sox. But he was solid when healthy, batting .297 to go along with a .369 on-base percentage.

