Chris Sale isn’t alone in expecting a bounce-back season in 2020.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook gave the Boston Red Sox ace +500 odds to win the 2020 American League Cy Young Award on Tuesday, according to Action Network. Sale’s Cy Young lines put him firmly among the favorites, as he trails only New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole in the odds race ahead of spring training.

Sale went 6-11 with a 4.40 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 147.1 innings in 2019. He missed the final two months of last season due to inflammation in his left elbow.

He expects to be ready to participate fully in spring training and use it as a platform to re-establish himself as one of baseball’s premier pitchers.

Westgate Las Vegas oddsmakers also set David Price’s 2020 AL Cy Young lines, installing the Red Sox lefty a +8000 bet to win the award for the second time in his career.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images