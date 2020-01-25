Rick Porcello will see a familiar face when he rolls into spring training next month.

Porcello now is with the New York Mets, who on Saturday reportedly brought in another member of the 2018 Boston Red Sox.

The Mets have signed Eduardo Nunez to a minor league deal that comes with a spring training invite, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

Nunez was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on July 15th, 2019 after struggling with consistency. The utility man landed with the Red Sox during the 2017 season, but periodically dealt with injuries to his knee. He returned for the 2018 season and became an contributor, often playing third and second base, on the World Series-winning team. His pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers was a big moment in Boston’s title run.

After getting DFA’d by the Red Sox, Nunez did not sign with another team for the rest of the campaign. He’s only 32-years-old and might still be an effective enough player in a pinch, so it’s a pretty low-risk flyer for New York.

