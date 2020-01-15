Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears the Josh Donaldson sweepstakes has ended.

The third baseman reportedly has agreed to a four-year, $92 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday. The deal apparently includes a fifth-year option that could raise the total value to $100 million.

What’s more, the 34-year-old has agreed to the second-largest deal for a player 33 or older. Kevin Brown’s seven-year, $105 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1998 is the only one larger.

Donaldson made $23 million with the Atlanta Braves last season following two injury-plagued years split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians in 2017 and 2018. Despite his .259 batting average, Donaldson racked up 37 home runs and 142 hits in 2019, knocking in 94 runs in the process.

But how will he look back up north? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images