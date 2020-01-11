It appears Chaim Bloom wants to work from abundance.
The Boston Red Sox on Saturday reportedly have added another reliever, signing Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league deal that comes with a spring training invite.
The 29-year-old has spent the last three seasons bouncing between the Minnesota Twins and their Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings. His 2019 season was a bit of a disaster at the big league level, posting a 2-2 record with a 10.47 ERA, allowing 19 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over 22 appearances.
In total, Hildenberger has appeared in 132 major league games, posting a 5.35 ERA. Easily his best season was his rookie campaign in 2017, where he recorded a 3-3 record and 3.21 ERA over 37 appearances (42 innings).
Judging by his FIP (4.08 in his career), there’s reason to believe he might, to a degree, have been the victim of some bad luck, which could inspire some confidence. Either way, it’s a low-risk deal.
Hildenberger joins Austin Brice, Josh Osich and Chris Mazza as relievers scooped up by Bloom and Co. so far this offseason.
