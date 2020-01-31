Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA revealed how the All-Star Game format will honor both Kobe and Gianna Bryant, but they’ve now added another element to their series of tributes.

It was announced Friday the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago will feature only two numbers this year: No. 2 and No. 24.

The initiative is being conducted to pay respect to Gianna Bryant, who wore No. 2 for her Mamba team and, of course, Kobe Bryant’s No. 24. Kobe Bryant wore No. 24 for the final 10 years of his Los Angeles Lakers career, and that jersey (as well as his No. 8) hangs in the rafters at Staples Center.

Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team will wear No. 24, while opposing captain LeBron James and his team will wear No. 2. The only all-star who currently wears one of the two numbers is Kawhi Leonard, who dons No. 2 for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, all players who take part in All-Star Weekend will wear a patch with nine stars to honor the nine victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Among them was Gianna, 13, and Kobe Bryant, 41.

All-Star Weekend will begin Feb. 14, while the All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images