Is Jaylen Brown’s case for an 2020 NBA All-Star Game selection stronger than Jayson Tatum’s?

ESPN’s Zach Lowe believes the Boston Celtics swingman is more deserving of a spot in the NBA All-Star Game than the Celtics forward. Brown and Tatum both are enjoying career years and have legitimate hopes of joining Kemba Walker among Boston’s All-Star Game representatives. However, if only one of Brown or Tatum can make the big game, Lowe insists the former’s superior shooting gives him the edge over the latter.

“… Tatum has the best dossier, but he is shooting a career-worst 47 percent on 2s and is the fourth-best passer among Boston’s heavy-rotation guys,” Lowe wrote Thursday.

“Tatum is ahead of Brown as a distributor, and underrated on defense — Brown’s equal. Brad Stevens has leaned most on Tatum to prop up Boston’s offense when Walker rests. I’d bet on Tatum being better than Brown over his career — and probably over the rest of this season.

“But Tatum and Brown are still mostly finishers, and Brown — 39 percent from deep, 55 percent on 2s — has finished more accurately over the relevant sample. Tatum’s case isn’t so strong that Boston should get a third All-Star.”

Celtics fans hope three of their players make the All-Star game due to their appreciation of Walker’s, Brown’s and Tatum’s stellar play this season and perhaps because Grant Williams will die his hair pink if the trio earn trips to Chicago.

The NBA’s 30 head coaches will select the All-Star Game reserves by vote. The NBA will reveal the reserves Jan. 31.

