The NBA community couldn’t help but notice the Boston Celtics’ drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers set the Celtics’ lines to win the 2020 NBA Finals at +1400 on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report. These revised lines are a +400 improvement on the ones FanDuel Sportsbook set earlier this month and perhaps reflect the changing perceptions of Boston in the aftermath of its resounding 139-107 win over the Lakers on Monday night at TD Garden.

Who’s the biggest threat to the Lakers? pic.twitter.com/M4Bs3XNE01 — B/R Betting (@br_betting) January 21, 2020

While the Celtics remain firmly among the longshots to win the NBA championship this season, their latest lines are their best of the 2019-20 season to date, as is their fifth-place position in the order of favorites.

The odds undoubtedly will change, but the Celtics’ NBA Finals lines show how important one win over the right team can be in the minds of oddsmakers and bettors alike.

