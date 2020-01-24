Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson needed just one game to revive the hype machine.

Caesars Palace Sportsbook cut the New Orleans Pelicans forward’s lines to win the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year award in half Thursday, just hours after he set a host of records in his debut NBA game, according to Bleacher Report. Williamson began the San Antonio Spurs versus Pelicans contest at 16-1 to win the ROY award and ended it at 8-1.

Zion has moved from 16-1 to 8-1 to win Rookie of the Year after his debut 👀 (via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/LUKQK7ycsF — B/R Betting (@br_betting) January 23, 2020

Williamson, 19, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He suffered a torn meniscus in preseason and underwent surgery Oct. 21 to repair the damage. A lengthy recovery and grueling rehabilitation period delayed his entry into the NBA foray but he demonstrated the promise for which Pelicans and other fans had been waiting, scoring 17 points in just 22 minutes.

Memphis Grizzlies star Jah Morant remains the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, according to the Action Network, but don’t be surprised if Williamson overtakes him in the odds race if he turns in a few more performances like his first.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images