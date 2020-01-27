Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA postponed Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports.

The postponement follows the tragic death of longtime Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The incident prompted the postponement.

“These guys are not ready to play basketball right now,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania tweeted in reference to the players, coaches and other members of the Lakers organization grieving the loss.

ESPN’s SportsCenter also tweeted: “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in the helicopter crash.”

The NBA did not cancel Sunday’s games after the news broke, although many teams, including members of the Boston Celtics, paid tribute to the 41-year-old Bryant.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images