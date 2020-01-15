Zion Williamson was in street clothes when the New Orleans Pelicans visited the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this past Saturday, but it sounds like the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will be getting back on the court sooner than later.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that Williamson is expected to make his NBA regular-season debut on Jan. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs. New Orleans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin was the one who shared the news to reporters.

Pelicans No. 1 pick Zion Williamson is expected to make his season debut on Jan. 22 against San Antonio, David Griffin says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2020

Williamson played in four preseason games for the Pelicans and recorded 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, but the Duke product suffered a right knee injury which sidelined him through the start of the season. If Williamson returns against the Spurs, he will have missed the first 44 games of the season.

The Celtics likely will see Williamson in one of his first career games when they meet the Pelicans on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/ USA TODAY Sports Images