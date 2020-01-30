Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Kemba Walker will have some company on his trip to Chicago in two weeks.

The NBA on Thursday is set to release its All-Star team reserves, and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jayson Tatum made the cut. This is the first selection for the third-year wing. Jaylen Brown also was suspected to be in consideration, but he did not make the roster.

While the starters are voted on by fans, media and players, reserves are selected by the coaches.

Tatum certainly was deserving of the honor. He’s averaging 21.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, and has taken over a handful of games for Boston already this season.

Brown is putting together a nice campaign himself, averaging 20.1 points with 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Here’s the full list of reserves, per Charania.

Sources: 2020 NBA All-Star reserves: East: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Domas Sabonis West: Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at United Center in Chicago.

