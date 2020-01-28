Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kobe Bryant tributes have begun and show no signs of stopping as the basketball world continues to try and cope with the loss of the all-time great.

An online petition to get the NBA to change its logo to something involving Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash Sunday already has 2 million signatures. In addition that effort, some fans believe the NBA should retire one of if not both of Bryant’s jersey numbers: Nos. 8 and 24.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has already unofficially retired No. 24, saying no Mav will ever wear that jersey number again. Those unofficial jersey tributes will continue, it seems, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is changing his jersey number.

Sources: Multiple NBA players have begun informally retiring Kobe Bryant’s jersey number(s) as a tribute — with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie among them, changing from No. 8 to No. 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2020

Bryant wore No. 8 for the first 10 seasons of his career before switching to No. 24 for the second decade of his storied career.

