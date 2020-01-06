Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Could Marcus Morris have a new team come the NBA trade deadline?

Morris spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics before signing a one-year, $15 million deal with the New York Knicks this past offseason. But the veteran forward may be donning his third new uniform in less than a year.

According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Morris. Here’s what he wrote:

The Clippers, who play host to the Knicks on Sunday at Staples Center, reportedly have interest in Morris, though they have a dearth of draft picks following the trade for Paul George…

According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A.

The Knicks potentially could get a first-round pick from the Clippers, while Philadelphia could offer multiple second-round picks. It’s not all entirely impossible, but it probably wouldn’t be the easiest trade to pull off.

Morris leads the Knicks with 18.5 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from downtown. He’s also physical on defense, making him desirable on both ends of the court.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images