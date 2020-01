Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NCAA responded to Kansas-Kansas State brawl Wednesday.

With just under 10 seconds remaining and Kansas up 22 over its in-state rival, Silvio De Sousa blocked a shot for the Jayhawks and stood over the Kansas State player, leading to an all-out brawl.

The NCAA handed out harsh penalties for the fight on Wednesday, including a 12-game ban for De Sousa.

