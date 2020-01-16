Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gone are the days of one fight after another taking place in NHL rinks, but could the Bruins have done more Tuesday night?

Early in Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, Emil Bemstrom concussed Tuukka Rask after catching the back of the goalie’s head with an elbow. The hit drew mixed reactions, but it did spark conversation about if the Bruins could/should have done more to stick up for Rask in the aftermath.

Meanwhile, the Bruins made a somewhat notable roster move Wednesday, putting Brett Ritchie on waivers.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those topics and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images