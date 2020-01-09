Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a bumpy month or so for the Boston Bruins.

A three-game win streak preceded a three-game losing streak, which the Bruins finally snapped Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. In that victory, head coach Bruce Cassidy shook up the lines a little bit, with Anders Bjork getting a shot on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

So what’s been the issue for the Bruins lately? And should Bjork get an extended look in the top six? In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those question and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images