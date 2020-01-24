Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So, what’s next for David Backes?

The veteran forward was waived by the Boston Bruins last Friday and has until the conclusion of the All-Star break to determine if he will report to the Providence Bruins of the AHL or not.

Meanwhile, the Bruins went into the break still well atop the Atlantic Division, despite some good and not-so-good showings in the final contests.

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those topics and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images