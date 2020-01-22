Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What a week in the college hockey world.

Minnesota-Duluth and the University of Denver typically are two of the top hockey programs in the country, but both had tough weekends. Denver had a two-game slate with Omaha and were unable to secure a win, tying both contests. Minnesota-Duluth was even less fortunate, as they were swept by St. Cloud State in a two-game series of their own.

Boston College on the other hand thrived this past weekend. The Eagles’ 10-game winning streak was snapped by UMass two weeks ago, but they have responded by winning three straight, including marquee wins over UMass Lowell and Boston University this past weekend.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy discussed these topics and their impact nationally, and also gave their Hockey East three stars of the week on the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also discussed the recent Hobey Baker nominations and previewed this weekend’s games on NESN.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey: Vermont at Merrimack, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: Boston University at UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: UMass at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.