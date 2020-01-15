Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a new No. 1 squad in this week’s national polls.

After North Dakota suffered its first loss in 16 games, Cornell and North Dakota both sit atop the national polls ranking tied with 956 points apiece.

To go along with North Dakota suffering its first loss in what seems like forever, Boston College’s lengthy winning streak also snapped over the weekend. After ten straight wins, the UMass Amherst Minutemen took down the Eagles on Friday night 3-1. Boston College would get its revenge Saturday night 6-3.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy discussed these topics along with their ripple effects, and also gave their Hockey East three stars of the week on this week’s installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.” They also spoke with Providence captain Spencer Young ahead of the Friars’ upcoming two-game slate against UNH and previewed this week’s slate of college hockey games on the NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey: New Hampshire at Providence, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Men’s Hockey: UConn at Northeastern, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Providence at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Men’s Hockey: Boston University at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.