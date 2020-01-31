Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN TO BROADCAST LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE

OF THE 68TH ANNUAL BEANPOT HOCKEY TOURNAMENT

STARTING MONDAY

WHAT: For the 19th consecutive year, New England Sports Network (NESN) will deliver live and exclusive coverage of the 68th Annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament. NESN’s Tom Caron (@TomCaron) will be the play-by-play announcer with Billy Jaffe (@BJaffe) joining him as color analyst in the Beanpot broadcast booth. Rounding out NESN’s Beanpot broadcast team is Guerin Austin (@GuerinAustin) as rink side reporter, Adam Pellerin (@AdamPellerin) as studio host and Andrew Raycroft (@AndrewRaycroft) serving as studio analyst.

In addition to the broadcast coverage, NESN.com and NESN social media channels will provide extensive coverage throughout the tournament. There will be previews, a live blog, and a notebook each game day plus three dedicated College Hockey Podcasts which all can be found on NESN.com. Fans are encouraged to follow along on Twitter (@NESN) and Instagram (@NESN) on both game days for behind-the-scenes content and game updates.

WHEN (all times EST):

Friday, Jan. 31

6:30 PM: Beanpot Preview Show

Monday, Feb. 3

5 PM: #13 Northeastern vs. #16 Harvard

8 PM: Boston University vs. #5 Boston College

Monday, Feb. 10

4:30 p.m. Consolation Game

7:30 p.m. Championship Game

OTHER: For media inquiries for NESN talent and footage requests, please contact Casey Blossom (cblossom@nesn.com) or 603-568-6250.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics