Peter DeBoer has had a long and extremely successful NHL coaching career.
The newly hired Vegas Golden Knights head coach sports a sterling 416-329-112 record as the squad prepares for its clash with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.
To go along with a solid record, DeBoer also has led two squads to the Stanley Cup Finals (2011-12 New Jersey Devils, 2015-16 San Jose Sharks).
For more on the new Golden Knights head coach, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images