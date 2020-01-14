Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then there were four.

The NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs now is behind us, with the field getting slashed in half again to four. Left standing now in the AFC are the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, while the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are the two remaining NFC squads.

Outside of the Titans, all of these teams very much were expected to be in this position, but both betting lines not only are the same, but also a little hefty.

Here are the latest odds, via OddsShark.

Titans at Chiefs -7.5

Packers at 49ers -7/5

Sunday’s games will kick off with Titans-Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by Packers-49ers at 6:40 p.m.

