It feels like we’re closer than ever to Tom Brady leaving the Patriots.

Not only is the veteran quarterback set to become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason. New England’s offense also struggled with No. 12 at the helm for most of the 2019 campaign, which ended Saturday with a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Thus, it’s fair to wonder whether the sides ultimately will part ways after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, although it’s admittedly weird to think of Brady in a different uniform.

Several NFL executives and coaches agree, according to a piece by senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler published Wednesday on ESPN.com.

Here’s what Fowler wrote:

The notion that Brady could be a Charger, a Raider, a Cowboy feels closer than ever.

But asking several execs and coaches elicits the response: Just can’t imagine him going the Joe Montana route and leaving the team he has helped win six Super Bowls.

“He’ll stay with the Patriots — with a better supporting cast on offense,” one exec said.

While this offers little clarity regarding Brady’s future, it’s apparent from the 42-year-old’s passionate Instagram post Wednesday morning that he intends to play football next season. The question is whether he’ll return to New England or take his talents elsewhere, as Brady’s track record as the greatest quarterback in NFL history obviously makes him a desirable target in free agency despite his underwhelming 2019.

It could come down to what kind of supporting cast the Patriots are willing/able to provide. New England received very little production from its tight ends (sans Rob Gronkowski) and its wide receivers (other than Julian Edelman), so Bill Belichick might need to enhance the team’s offensive talent pool to lure Brady back to Foxboro in the coming months.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports