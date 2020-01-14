Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yeah, it’s that time of the year.

The 2020 NFL Draft still is over three months away, but mock drafts already have flooded the internet. And the Patriots, who hold the No. 23 pick in the draft, are one of the most interesting teams to speculate about.

New England has many holes it could fill with such a high selection, but Dane Brugler, an NFL draft analyst for The Athletic, believes Bill Belichick will choose Tom Brady’s potential heir.

From Brugler’s mock draft published Tuesday morning:

While many expect Tom Brady to return to the Patriots, New England might be in position to draft his eventual successor. (Jordan) Love lacks consistency with his decision-making, but his loose passing skills and natural downfield touch are the types of traits worth developing.

So, who’s Jordan Love?

A three-year starter for Utah State, Love is coming off a somewhat disappointing junior campaign. He followed up his breakout 2018 season — 3,567 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions — by throwing for less yards (3,402) fewer touchdowns (20) and more interceptions (17). Of course, numbers hardly tell the full story of a college player.

Should the Patriots select a quarterback in the early rounds, it would suggest Belichick isn’t sold on Jarrett Stidham. However, all indications are that Patriots coaches and players have been awfully impressed by the 2019 fourth-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images