Sunday wasn’t exactly a tough night at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers quarterback only logged eight (!) pass attempts in San Francisco’s NFC Championship Game win over the Packers. Green Bay had no answers for the Niners’ rushing attack, which amassed a combined 285 yards on the ground. Raheem Mostert was the star of the game at Levi’s Stadium, racking up 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

A win is a win, and Garoppolo surely has no qualms about how his team punched its ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Still, football fans couldn’t help but crack jokes about Jimmy G not having to break a sweat.

Garoppolo’s modest performance didn’t stop George Kittle from saluting his signal-caller after the game with quite the fashion statement.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images