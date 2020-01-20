Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday wasn’t exactly a tough night at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers quarterback only logged eight (!) pass attempts in San Francisco’s NFC Championship Game win over the Packers. Green Bay had no answers for the Niners’ rushing attack, which amassed a combined 285 yards on the ground. Raheem Mostert was the star of the game at Levi’s Stadium, racking up 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

A win is a win, and Garoppolo surely has no qualms about how his team punched its ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Still, football fans couldn’t help but crack jokes about Jimmy G not having to break a sweat.

Jimmy Garoppolo helping the 49ers win the NFCCG pic.twitter.com/D7xYZLu8uB — LB (@LB_XFL) January 20, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo in the locker room when the niners win the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/J4m5nlUNpx — Gianni (@Gianni2225) January 20, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo in the playoffs 🤣😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wL2D2vnzEA — Sports Talk Entertainment (@SportsTalkEnte1) January 20, 2020

#49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be the first QB to play the Super Bowl on three weeks of rest. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 20, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo's performance in a 3-score victory: pic.twitter.com/Y4rHVo7V9Z — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) January 20, 2020

Garoppolo’s modest performance didn’t stop George Kittle from saluting his signal-caller after the game with quite the fashion statement.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images