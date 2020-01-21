Having a tough time picturing Tom Brady in another uniform?

Joe Namath is right there with you.

Brady will become a free agent for the first time in his career when the new NFL year kicks off March 18. The 42-year-old recently noted he’s heading into the offseason with an open mind and he’s reportedly “prepared” to speak with other teams in free agency. Still, the New York Jets legend can’t wrap his head around Brady taking his talents outside of Foxboro.

“It’s almost beyond my belief that he would go to another team under any circumstances,” Namath told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I can’t imagine that separation. Moving out of the New England area that he’s been so accustomed to, and his family, that’s a hard thing, too. I don’t think he’ll ever leave that totally behind, I really don’t.”

One has to imagine Namath’s former team would like to see Brady flee the AFC East. Taking his lost 2008 campaign out of the equation, Brady and the Patriots have won the division in 17 of the 18 seasons he’s been the team’s starting signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images