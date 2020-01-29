Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Confidence in Tom Brady staying put seemingly is growing.

DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday installed the New England Patriots as favorites to have Brady on their roster in 2020. New England’s -335 lines are much better than contenders the Los Angeles Chargers’ +400 and Indianapolis Colts’ +900 and 29 other teams, that only can classify themselves as longshots to secure the G.O.A.T.’s services.

Brady is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career in March when the new NFL year begins.

Speculation over his future is rife, with pundits near and far mining his every statement and move for clues over his intention. Nevertheless, he hasn’t tipped his hand.

That’s where oddsmakers step in to provide another layer of perspective to the rumors. After all, it’s one thing to be right or wrong when Brady finally announces his move, but it’s another thing to win or lose money over his decision.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images