MIAMI — There are conflicting reports regarding the New England Patriots’ travel schedule next season.

FOX Sports Mexico reported Tuesday that the Patriots would play the Miami Dolphins in Mexico City in 2020. An NFL spokesperson told multiple outlets that report is not accurate, however.

The Patriots beat the then-Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017. New England played the Broncos in Denver the week prior then stayed in Colorado Springs in the week leading up to their trip to Mexico City to adjust to the altitude.

If FOX Sports Mexico’s report is true, the Patriots would not travel to Miami during the 2020 season. They would play the Dolphins at home in Foxboro, Mass., and in Mexico City. The Patriots already are traveling to Los Angeles twice next season. They also have road games in Seattle, Kansas City and Houston. Adding a Mexico City trip would make their travel schedule excessively difficult.

If the NFL is to be trusted, then the Patriots will be back in Miami, a city in which they’ve struggled, next season.

