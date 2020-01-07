Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Judge reportedly has a new home in New York, but it may not have been possible without the help of Bill Belichick.

Judge and the Giants reportedly agreed to terms on a deal that will make the 38-year-old the team’s head coach. Judge was a part of the New England Patriots’ organization for the last eight seasons, serving as the wide receivers coach/special teams assistant.

This will be Judge’s first head coaching gig. And while he has no experience at the helm, Bill Belichick gave a “glowing recommendation” of his former assistant, according to Newsday Sports’ Tom Rock.

“The Giants did put a call in to Bill Belichick about their head coach vacancy,” Rock tweeted. “… but it wasn’t to lure him back to NY. I’m told Bill gave a glowing recommendation to the Giants on Joe Judge. That carried a lot of weight.”

New York also has reportedly requested to interview Jason Garrett for its offensive coordinator position.

It certainly will be interesting to see how the Giants make out in the 2020 season with Daniel Jones likely to be the starting quarterback and a new coach calling the shots.

