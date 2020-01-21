Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add one more coaching position to the New England Patriots’ offseason to-do list.

Bret Bielema, who served as the Patriots’ defensive line coach this season, is leaving New England for an unspecified role on Joe Judge’s New York Giants coaching staff, according to multiple reports Tuesday afternoon.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the hiring.

The #Giants are hiring former #Patriots DL coach Bret Bielema for a spot on their staff, source said. They are still finalizing details and his eventual role. As Joe Judge builds his staff, he’s adding more experience. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2020

Bielema spent two seasons with the Patriots, working as a consultant to head coach Bill Belichick in 2018 following head-coaching stints at Wisconsin and Arkansas. Belichick now will need to fill three vacant positions on his staff, as Judge pulled double duty as New England’s wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator this past season before leaving to become head coach of the Giants.

The Patriots were forced to replace five assistant coaches last offseason after linebackers coach/de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores, cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, receivers coach Chad O’Shea, D-line coach Brendan Daly and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski all landed jobs elsewhere.

