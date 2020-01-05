Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s over. The Jason Garrett era in Dallas reportedly is over.

Garrett’s job status with the Cowboys was in question after another lackluster season and failing to make the playoffs. Reports surfaced the team informed the 53-yea-old he would not be part of Dallas’ future in 2020, but still was showing up to the facility.

But now it appears Jerry Jones and Co. officially have informed Garrett that he no longer will be the head coach of the Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Cowboys officially informed Jason Garrett that he will not be returning as their head coach, as @JayGlazer reported. Cowboys’ HC search, which already has brought interviews with Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy, now continues on. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2020

The #Cowboys have officially fired coach Jason Garrett, and Garrett has allowed them to do so, source confirms. Obvious but now done. https://t.co/DnGtEWNuDF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

Garrett’s contract was set to expire Jan. 14, so there was plenty of speculation the Cowboys would wait it out so they didn’t have to actually fire him.

This certainly was a long time coming. Especially considering the Cowboys won just two postseason games under Garrett.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images