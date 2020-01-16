Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Drew Rosenhaus is done with Antonio Brown, at least until he gets some help.

The high-powered NFL agent terminated his relationship with Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing an NFLPA source.

Rosenhaus, according to Schefter, informed the NFLPA through a letter it received Thursday. Per Schefter’s report, Rosenhaus believes Brown needs help for his ongoing issues, as the former All-Pro wideout remains out of football. Schefter also reported Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, removed himself as counsel.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

Since being released by the Patriots in September, Brown’s off-field behavior has been puzzling at best and almost always at least bordering on troubling. Most recently, Brown had yet another outburst amid a run-in with local police in Florida. Brown broadcasted that entire ordeal on Instagram, as he cursed out police officers in the street with children coming in and out of the house.

Unsurprisingly, Brown tweeted Thursday just as the news broke.

They want to finish us — AB (@AB84) January 16, 2020

Take that as you will.

UPDATE (2:15 p.m. ET): Pro Football Talk has an update on the conditional termination from Rosenhaus. According to PFT, per an NFLPA source, Rosenhaus can rescind the termination within five days if Brown gets the appropriate counseling.

