UPDATE: The New York Giants have confirmed Eli Manning’s retirement.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: It appears an era has ended in New York.

Eli Manning on Friday will hold a news conference where he’s expected to announce his retirement from the NFL, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

Manning’s 15-season career with the Giants is highlighted by two Super Bowl titles and two Super Bowl MVP nods — all of which came against the New England Patriots. He currently owns a 117-117-0 record and started in an impressive 210 straight games between 2004 and 2017.

The 39-year-old spent most of the 2019 season on the bench while rookie Daniel Jones took over signal-calling duties for the Giants. His last appearance came against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 15, when he lead the Giants to victory for likely the final time.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images