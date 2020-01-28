Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have reached the (admittedly very silly) time of year where everything a notable NFL free agent does is closely monitored and promptly speculated about endlessly.

Which is why Tom Brady’s living situation is not insignificant.

By now you know that the longtime New England Patriots quarterback, who will hit free agency in March, has his Brookline home on the market. There were reports that Brady had a home in Fairfield County, Conn., and already had moved there, but those rumors were debunked.

So … where in the world is Tom Brady? New York, New York, it appears.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Tuesday shared the latest updates on Brady.

For those of you who follow the real estate, Tom Brady and family are currently holed up in Manhattan. In fact, Super G and the kids took up the space before the season ended and Tom joined them after. The house in Brookline remains unsold. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 28, 2020

It’s not exactly a stunner that Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are in New York. They’ve owned property in Manhattan for some time now, so spending the offseason there isn’t some sort of indication that Brady is destined for the Jets or Giants.

