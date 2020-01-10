Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh McDaniels’ head-coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns on Friday lasted roughly seven hours, according to reporters on the scene in Berea, Ohio.

McDaniels and his wife, Linda, were seen leaving the Browns’ facility shortly after 5 p.m. ET.

Here’s Josh McDaniels leaving the #Browns facility after about 7 hours https://t.co/317ZwXIgKl — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 10, 2020

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator was the eighth coach to interview for the Browns vacancy. He and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski are viewed as the front-runners, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Also in contention are Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Mike McCarthy also interviewed for the job but has since been hired by the Dallas Cowboys.

Multiple people around the league, including some who are involved in the Browns’ process, believe Josh McDaniels or Kevin Stefanski will be Cleveland’s next coach. But I’m told the Browns entered search with open mind and want to interview everyone before making decision. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2020

The Browns have no further interviews planned but are not expected to make their final decision Friday, per reports from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Cabot reported the team could even wait until after the postseason before hiring a replacement for Freddie Kitchens, who was fired last week after one 6-10 season.

The #Browns are committed to their process and taking their time with the coaching search. To that end, no firm decision is expected today despite Josh McDaniels and his wife being in the building. The coaching search rolls on… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2020

#Patriots Josh McDaniels & wife Laura still in the #Browns facility. Length of interview consistent with other candidates. Others were also flown in via Air Haslam. As I've reported, #Browns prepared to to let it play out, even thru postseason if need be — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 10, 2020

McDaniels has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for each of the last eight seasons and 12 of the last 15. The 43-year-old was raised in Canton, Ohio, and played college football in the Cleveland area at John Carroll University.

