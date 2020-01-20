Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL in a tearful video released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, calling it a “tough decision” to step away from the game.

But he apparently might not be away from the game for long.

Kuechly reportedly is interested in taking on some sort of role with the Panthers, league sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s unclear, however, what kind of role he’d be offered, whether it be on-field personnel, an executive position or something else.

The 28-year-old certainly knows a thing or two about the Panthers after spending his entire eight-season career on the squad, and his level of expertise sure could come in handy as Carolina attempts to bounce back from a brutal 2019 season. However, Kuechly also could be a hot commodity in the broadcasting industry thanks to his broad scope of knowledge, per Schefter, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

And considering he’s just five days into retirement, we aren’t expecting a hasty decision here.

