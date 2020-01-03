Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Jason Garrett-Dallas Cowboys drama may soon come to a close.

A source tells ESPN’s Ed Werder they expect Jason Garrett’s time with the Cowboys will end soon after Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones progressed with “abundance of care and respect” for the 53-year-old. Should that occur, interviews for a new head coach would begin “quickly thereafter,” per Werder.

But a recent report from Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson suggests Garrett, who’s been at the helm for the last 10 seasons, is acting as if he’ll remain with the Cowboys. Sources suggest he’s been speaking to players during exit interviews as he has in previous seasons, per Robinson, which has “confused” a player or two.

So, what exactly is Garrett’s fate? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images