The writing apparently is on the wall for Jason Garrett, but he refuses to read it.

Despite the Dallas Cowboys making it clear they’re moving on from the head coach, Garrett has remained around the team’s facilities, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday afternoon. It sounds like a very strange situation, one that has lingered on after initial reports of the Cowboys firing multiple coaches. Garret’s contract with the Cowboys expires Jan. 14, thus Dallas technically doesn’t need to “fire” the 53-year-old.

Try making sense of this:

“Never seen anything like it,” Glazer said. “Because Jason Garrett, they’ve gone to him now multiple times this week to say, ‘OK, you’re out as the head coach.’ And he says, ‘Hold on, don’t do it yet, I still want to be considered for this.’ And every time they do it, say, ‘We’re moving on, we’re starting to interview other people’ … They have to tell Jason Garrett, ‘No, you’re gone, we’re moving on.’

“Never seen anything like it.”

Jason Garrett isn't taking goodbye well. pic.twitter.com/eyAdQe6bmG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2020

Weird stuff.

Garrett has served as head coach of the Cowboys since taking over on an interim basis in 2010.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images