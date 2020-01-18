Jason Garrett has landed on his feet.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach, who was canned Jan. 5 after a bumpy 2019 season, reportedly has found a new gig.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the New York Giants, now under the direction of former New England Patriots special teams/wide receivers coach Joe Judge, have made Garrett their offensive coordinator.

Although there was plenty of tumult during Garrett’s time in the Lone Star State, he very well might be better served as a coordinator. And as Werder alludes to, having a former head coach as an OC might be a nice luxury for Judge, who has been neither a head coach, offensive or defensive coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images