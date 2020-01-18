Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Garrett has landed on his feet.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach, who was canned Jan. 5 after a bumpy 2019 season, reportedly has found a new gig.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the New York Giants, now under the direction of former New England Patriots special teams/wide receivers coach Joe Judge, have made Garrett their offensive coordinator.

Former #Cowboys HC Jason Garrett has agreed to become the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and first-year head coach Joe Judge, per source: — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Jason Garrett is a former NYG backup QB, and he provides rookie HC Joe Judge a veteran play-caller, his experience as a head coach, and lot of knowledge of the NFC East and especially the rival #Cowboys after a decade as HC in Dallas. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Although there was plenty of tumult during Garrett’s time in the Lone Star State, he very well might be better served as a coordinator. And as Werder alludes to, having a former head coach as an OC might be a nice luxury for Judge, who has been neither a head coach, offensive or defensive coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images