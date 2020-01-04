Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh McDaniels is garnering serious interest as a head-coaching candidate ahead of what could be his final game as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

McDaniels reportedly is set to interview with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers on Friday, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday he “has emerged as a top candidate” for both the Browns and the Panthers.

McDaniels hails from Canton, Ohio, and played college football in the Cleveland area at John Carroll University, making the Browns his hometown team. He reportedly showed considerable interest in Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, and among teams currently seeking new head coaches, few have more talented rosters than the Browns’ (Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett, etc.).

With the Panthers, who just finished off their worst season since 2010, the biggest question is at quarterback after a foot injury limited former NFL MVP Cam Newton to just two games.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

