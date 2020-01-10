Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s good reason why wide receiver Julian Edelman was the New England Patriots’ recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award this season.

Edelman requires multiple surgeries after his 2019 season, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Friday. Edelman will need a scope on his left knee “to identify and help remove a loose body,” per Guregian. He’ll also undergo surgery to repair a separated AC joint in his left shoulder, per Guregian.

Edelman also played through a chest injury in 2019. He still had one of his most productive NFL seasons, catching 100 passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns.

The Patriots’ next-leading wide receiver, Phillip Dorsett, had just 29 catches for 397 yards with five touchdowns.

Edelman wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl, though he did receive All-Pro votes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images