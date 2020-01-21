Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The various injuries Julian Edelman dealt with during the 2019 season shouldn’t sideline him this spring.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is expected to be healthy in time for the team’s offseason program after undergoing shoulder surgery last week, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman underwent a shoulder procedure last week that is said to involve “not a lengthy rehab” and is expected to have him ready for the team’s offseason program, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2020

Edelman also suffered rib, chest and knee injuries that limited him in nearly every Patriots practice from Week 4 through the end of the season. He played in every game, however, leading all New England pass-catchers with 100 passes for a career-high 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

Edelman, who turns 34 in May, has two years remaining on his Patriots contract. He’s one of seven receivers New England currently has locked up for the 2020 season, along with Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and 2019 practice squadders Devin Ross and Quincy Adeboyejo.

Phillip Dorsett and special teamer Matthew Slater are set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 18.

