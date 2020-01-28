Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant and his family frequently used helicopters to travel before the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday morning.

One report, though, suggests the Bryant family was cautious about its air travel habits.

Byrant and his wife, Vanessa, had a “deal” never to travel by helicopter together, a source told PEOPLE Magazine on Monday. The family reportedly only traveled with pilot Ara Zobayan, who was one of the nine victims killed in the crash.

Back in 2018, Bryant revealed his reason for frequent air travel was to spend more time with his growing family.

“I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time,” he said on “The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat.”

Bryant was 41 at the time of his death.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images